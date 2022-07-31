CWG 2022: Indian weightlifter Popy Hazarika finishes seventh in Women's 59kg final

Birmingham [UK], July 31 (ANI): Indian weightlifter Popy Hazarika finished seventh in the women's 59kg final weightlifting event at the ongoing Commonwealth Games 2022 in Birmingham on Saturday.

Popy managed to successfully lift a combined 183kg in the final of the women's 59kg category at CWG 2022. She lifted 81kg in the snatch round and 102kg in the clean and jerk round.

In her first attempt at the Snatch category, Popy made a great start and successfully lifted 81kg in her first attempt in snatch. In her second attempt, Popy failed to lift 84kg. In the last and final attempt of the category, she again failed to lift 86kg. Popy Hazarika finished Snatch with a best of 81kg.





In the Clean and Jerk lift category, in her first attempt, she failed to lift 102 kg. Popy made a stunning comeback and lifted 102kg while exhibiting stunning power in her second attempt. In her third and final attempt in the category, she was unable to lift 107kg.

Nigeria's Rafiatu Folashade Lawal won the gold medal by creating a new Commonwealth Games record, while Jessica Gordon Brown and Tali Darsigny earned silver and bronze medals respectively. (ANI)

