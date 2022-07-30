CWG 2022: Indian women's table tennis team registers third straight win, defeats Guyana 3-0

Birmingham [UK], July 30 (ANI): Indian women's table tennis continued their winning ways, registering their third win in a row after defeating Guyana in their Group 2 tie on Saturday.

The Indian pair of Sreeja Akula and Reeth Tennison started off the match with a tie against the duo of Natalie Cummings and Chelsea Edghill. Akula-Tennison dominated the tie from the start, winning the first game by 11-5. The Guyanese fared better in the next two games but it was still not enough to give them a win, as they went down to India by 11-7 each in these games. With this, India sealed the first tie and attained a 1-0 lead in the match.

In the next tie, star player Manika Batra took on Thuraia Thomas. Batra continued her momentum from previous outings yesterday and absolutely demolished her opponent, winning the tie by 11-1, 11-3, 11-3. With this, India had a double advantage over Guyana and a win in the next set meant them sealing the match.

In the third tie, Reeth Tennison took on Chelsea Edghill. Tennison took the first game by 11-7. The next game was competitive, but the Indian emerged victorious by 14-12. Tennison did not start the next game on a good note, trailing 2-3. But she fought back from there and won the match by 13-11 to seal the tie. India gained an unassailable lead of 3-0 in the match and emerged victorious.

With this win, India is at the top of Group 2 and have won all their matches. Guyana is at the second position and have registered their first loss after winning the first two matches.

Earlier, the Indian women's table tennis team started off their Commonwealth Games 2022 campaign with a bang, with a 3-0 win over South Africa in their group match in Birmingham on Friday.

The doubles team of Sreeja Akula and Reeth Tennison, star player Manika Batra and Sreeja Akula in the singles competition were extremely dominant and won all their ties within three games.

The team followed it with a 3-0 win over Fiji in their next match. Team India continued their winning ways and did not let Fiji win at all and finished the match within three ties. (ANI)