CWG 2022: Indian wrestler Mohit Grewal bags bronze in Men's Freestyle 125kg

Birmingham [UK], August 6 (ANI): Indian grappler Mohit Grewal clinched the bronze medal in the Men's Freestyle 125kg in the ongoing Commonwealth Games 2022 after defeating Aaron Johnson here at the Coventry Arena Wrestling Mat B on Friday.

Grewal defeated Johnson 5-0 in the bronze medal match. Grewal bagged the medal in only three minutes and 30 seconds.

The Indian grappler proved to be too good for his Jamaican opponent as he managed to hold his own and kept his opponent at bay walking away with a bronze medal.

It was a one-sided affair where the Indian grappler just displayed his wrestling skills at the best to beat Johnson via pinfall.

Earlier, star Indian wrestler Bajrang Punia clinched a gold medal for India after winning the final against Canada's Lachlan Mcneil in the men's 65 kg.

Anshu Malik had to settle for the silver medal in the women's 57kg freestyle wrestling event at the Commonwealth Games 2022 after losing to Odunayo Folasade Adekuoroye of Nigeria.

Commonwealth Games 2022 started in Birmingham on July 28 and will go on till August 8. (ANI)