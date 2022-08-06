CWG 2022: Indian wrestler Pooja Sihag advances to semis of women's 76 kg category, Vinesh Phogat continues winning

Birmingham [UK], August 6 (ANI): Indian wrestler Pooja Sihag made it to the semifinal of the women's freestyle 76 kg category after defeating New Zealand's Michelle Montague in the quarterfinal at the ongoing Commonwealth Games on Saturday.

She won the match by 5-3 on basis of points scored over the opponent. The New Zealander tried to put up a good fight but was not good enough to earn further progress.

Sihag will be in action shortly in the semifinal.

On the other hand, Vinesh Phogat continued her winning ways.

She defeated Mercy Bolafunoluwa Adekuoroye of Nigeria 6-0 in her Nordic round match. She won on basis of points scored over the opponent.



Earlier today, Vinesh Phogat made a winning start to her Commonwealth Games 2022 campaign with a win over Canada's Samantha Stewart in her women's freestyle 53 kg category- Nordic round.

Phogat's match lasted for just 36 seconds. She won the match via fall by 2-0. Stewart could not even manage a minute worth of in-mat time as she was toppled by the Indian quickly.

Also, another Indian wrestler Pooja Gehlot made a great start to her CWG 2022 campaign. She won the first match of her nordic round against Rebecca Ndolo Muambo of Cameroon by forfeit. She did not even have to step inside the mat as her opponent forfeited the bout.

Gehlot later went on to win her second match against Scotland's Christelle Lemofack Letchidjio.

This match lasted for two minutes and thirty seconds. Gehlot was extremely dominant in this contest as she won it by 12-2 on basis of technical superiority.

Later today, Ravi Dahiya and Deepak Nehra will be in action.

Commonwealth Games 2022 started in Birmingham on July 28 and will go on till August 8. (ANI)

