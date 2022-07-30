CWG 2022: India's Nitendra Rawat finishes 12th in men's marathon

Birmingham [UK], July 30 (ANI): India's Nitendra Singh Rawat finished 12th in the men's marathon event at the Commonwealth Games 2022 in Birmingham on Saturday.

He clocked 2:19:22, which was 8:27 behind gold medal winner Victor Kiplangat of Uganda (2:10:55).

Nitendra Rawat's personal best is 2:16:05 at the Delhi Marathon earlier this year which the Indian long-distance runner won.



Shivnath Singh owns the national record in the men's marathon with a timing of 2:12:00, set in 1978 in Jalandhar. It's India's longest-standing national record in athletics.

The 35-year-old Nitendra Rawat, a Rio 2016 Olympian, steadily went up the order in the race at CWG 2022. He was 16th after the 5km split and climbed up to 12th by the time he hit the 30km mark. He couldn't keep up the pace thereafter. In all, 18 athletes started the race.

Alphonce Simbu of Tanzania, a world championship medallist, and Michael Githae of Kenya won silver and bronze, respectively.

Simbu finished the race at 2:12:29, while Githae snatched the bronze medal from Australia's Liam Adams by a seven-second difference. The Kenyan stopped at 2:13:16, while Adams huffed and puffed to the fourth position at 2:13:23. (ANI)

