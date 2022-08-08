CWG 2022: India's Saurav Ghosal-Dipika Pallikal pair win bronze in mixed doubles squash

Birmingham [UK], August 7 (ANI): Indian mixed doubles duo of Dipika Pallikal and Saurav Ghosal bagged the bronze medal in the mixed doubles bronze medal match at the ongoing Commonwealth Games 2022 in Birmingham on Sunday.

The Indian duo clinched the bronze medal after defeating Donna Lobban and Cameron Pilley of Australia 11-8, 11-4.



The ace players Pallikal and Ghosal were at their best during the match as they crushed their opponent 11-8 in the first games and did not really allow Australian players to be in a position of advantage.

The second game of the match saw, Australian players, giving a tough fight but were not good enough to take the game from the grasp of the Indian duo. The Indian pair of Pallikal and Ghosal played with aggression to clinch the second game and the bronze medal. (ANI)

