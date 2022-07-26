CWG 2022: IOA requests Indian contingent to limit spending time in public areas

Birmingham [UK], July 26 (ANI): The Indian Olympic Association (IOA) on Tuesday released a statement requesting the Indian contingent at the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham not to spend much time in public areas due to COVID-19.

"The Indian Olympic Association has requested the players of the Indian contingent at the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games not to spend much time in public places because of the threat of Covid-19 which can jeopardize the health and participation of the players," IOA said in a statement.

"The players have been instructed to keep public interaction to a minimum and take safety precautions wherever needed," it added.



India have fielded a 321-strong contingent that includes 215 athletes and 107 officials and support staff for the quadrennial event.

A contingent of 215 athletes will represent India in 141 events across 19 sporting disciplines.

Some prominent names in the squad besides Olympic medallists P.V Sindhu, Mirabai Chanu, Lovlina Borgohain, Bajrang Punia and Ravi Kumar Dahiya. Defending CWG champions Manika Batra, and Vinesh Phogat as well as 2018 Asian Games Gold medallists Tajinderpal Singh Toor, Hima Das and Amit Panghal.

Commonwealth Games will be taking place from July 28, 2022, to August 8, 2022, in Birmingham. (ANI)

