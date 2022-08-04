CWG 2022: Mridul Borgohain loses fourth round match in Lawn Bowls, fails to qualify for quarterfinal

Birmingham [UK], August 4 (ANI): Indian Lawn Bowls player Mridul Borgohain lost his section D, round 4 match to Ross Davis of Jersey at the ongoing Commonwealth Games 2022 on Thursday.

Borgohain lost to Davis by 13-21 after 18 ends.

With this loss, he has failed to qualify for the quarterfinals. He has earned a fourth-place finish in Section D, with two wins and two losses.

He had opened his campaign with a loss to Shannon McIlroy of New Zealand.

After that, he got two wins against Chris Locke of the Falkland Islands and Iain Donald Smith McLean of Scotland. After these two wins, he lost to Davis.



Notably, India's Men's Fours team consisting of Sunil Bahadur, Navneet Singh, Chandan Singh, Dinesh Kumar have qualified for the quarterfinal. They finished second in Section C after two wins over Fiji and Cook Islands and a loss to England.

Also, India's women's pairs team consisting of Nayanmoni Saikia and Lovely Choubey are in the quarterfinal as well. They finished second in Section B after a loss to New Zealand, a win over Niue and a draw against South Africa.

Notably, India has won a Gold medal in this sport, which was also its first-ever medal at Lawn Bowls.

The Indian Lawn Bowls team created history by winning its first-ever medal in the sport, capturing Gold by defeating South Africa in the final of the women's fours event at the ongoing Commonwealth Games 2022 in Birmingham on Tuesday.

The action was back and forth between India and their opponents, who are among the best teams in the sport with 44 medals.

India was represented by Rupa Rani Tirkey, Nayanmoni Saikia, Lovely Choubey and Pinki Singh in this historic match. India won the match by 17-10. (ANI)

