CWG 2022: Para TT star Bhavina Patel excited to meet PM Modi following her gold medal win

Birmingham [UK], August 7 (ANI): Following her gold medal win at Commonwealth Games 2022 on Saturday, Para Table Tennis star and Tokyo Paralympics medalist Bhavina Patel said she is excited to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

India's para table tennis player Bhavina Patel won the gold medal after defeating Ifechukwude Christiana Ikpeoyi of Nigeria in the women's singles - Classes 4-5 here at The NEC Hall 3 at the Commonwealth Games 2022 on Saturday.

"I am happy with my performance. The way I trained for this really showed in my game. I am preparing for the 2024 Olympics and it is my next target. I dedicate this medal to my family, coaches, friends and all Indians. I am excited to meet PM Modi," said Bhavina to ANI after her match.

Patel dominated Ikpeoyi in straight sets by 3-0 ( 12-10, 11-2, 11-9). Bhavina Patel dominated throughout the match and also claimed the first game 12-10 against Ikpeoyi.

Patel did not give the Nigerian paddler any chance as she played excellently to clinch the first two games in a one-sided fashion - 12-10, 11-2.



The Indian paddler went ahead of her way and outclassed Nigeria's Ikpeoyi 12-10, 11-2, 11-9 to claim a gold medal.

She had confirmed another medal for her country as she stormed into the final of the women's singles category after defeating Sue Bailey of England in the semifinal at the ongoing Commonwealth Games 2022 in Birmingham on Friday.

Bhavina was the star of India's para table tennis team as she defeated her opponent 3-0 in her women's singles class 3-5 match. She won over Bailey by 11-6, 11-6, 11-6 within just three games and assured India another medal.

Earlier, she had reached the semifinal of the women's singles category after defeating Akanisi Latu of Fiji in her third match of the tournament at the ongoing Commonwealth Games 2022 in Birmingham on Thursday.

In her women's singles class 3-5 match, she defeated Latu 11-1, 11-5, 11-1. Bhavina was dominance personified as she crushed her opponent in straight sets.

Commonwealth Games 2022 started in Birmingham from July 28 and will go on till August 8. (ANI)

