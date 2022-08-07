footer close header add
footer close header add
हिंदी खबर
Sonalben Patel (Photo: ANI)
Sonalben Patel (Photo: ANI)

CWG 2022: Sonalben Patel clinches bronze in Para Table Tennis women's singles

ANI | Updated: Aug 07, 2022 01:09 IST


Birmingham [UK], August 7 (ANI): India's para table tennis player Sonalben Manubhai Patel won the bronze medal after defeating England's Sue Bailey in the women's singles - Classes 3-5 here at The NEC Hall 3 at the Commonwealth Games 2022 on Saturday.
Patel overwhelmed Sue Bailey in straight sets by 3-0 (11-5, 11-2, 11-3).
Sonalben Manubhai Patel dominated throughout the match and also claimed the first game 11-5 against England Sue Bailey.

Patel did not give the English paddler any chance as she played excellently to clinch the first two games in a one-sided fashion - 11-5, 11-2.
The Indian paddler went ahead of her way and outclassed England's Bailey 11-5, 11-2, 11-3 to claim a bronze medal.
Tokyo Para Olympic silver medallist Bhavina Patel will be in action against Ifechukwude Christiana Ikpeoyi of Nigeria later in the day. (ANI)

Loading...
iocl
iocl
footer close footer ads
footer close footer ads