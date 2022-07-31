CWG 2022: Squash player Joshna Chinappa advances to QFs in women's singles

Birmingham [UK], July 31 (ANI): Indian Squash player Joshna Chinappa reached the quarterfinals in the women's singles category after defeating Kaitlyn Watts of New Zealand in her round of 16 match on Sunday.

She won by a margin of 1-3. She won the match within four games by 11-8, 9-11, 11-4, 11-6. Watts could not get the best of her opponent despite equalising things in the second game.

She will face Canada's Hollie Naughton next in the quarterfinals.



"#Squash Updates @joshnachinappa enters the QUARTERFINALS of WS after defeating New Zealand's Kaitlyn Watts - (11-8, 9-11, 11-4, 11-6) in the Round of 16 She will next face Canada's Naughton H. in the QF tomorrow, 1st Aug Great going!! #Cheer4India #India4CWG2022," tweeted SAI Media.

Chinappa had progressed to round of 32 by defeating Meagan Best of Barbados. She advanced to the round of 16 with a 3-0 win, by a margin of 11-8, 11-9, 11-9.

In the men's round of 16 match, India's Saurav Ghosal will take on Canada's David Baillargeon later tonight.

Saurav Ghosal captured a victory in his round of 32 match against Shamil Wakeel of Sri Lanka yesterday.

Ghosal advanced to the round of 16 after clinching the game 3-0. He did not allow his Sri Lankan opponent to breathe, defeating him by 11-4, 11-4, 11-6 within three games. (ANI)

