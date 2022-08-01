CWG 2022: Squash player Joshna Chinappa crashes out of QFs, loses to Canada's Hollie Naughton

Birmingham [UK], August 1 (ANI): Indian squash player Joshna Chinappa crashed out of the Commonwealth Games Birmingham 2022 after registering a loss to Canada's Hollie Naughton in the quarterfinals of the women's singles category on Monday.

The Indian lost her quarterfinal clash against Naughton by 3-0. The first game was a closely contested but the Canadian was simply the better player. The second game was extremely one-sided and Chinappa lost it by a big margin. The final game involved a tie-breaker and Naughton emerged victorious.

"#Squash Update Joshna Chinappa goes down to Canada's Naughton 0-3 (9-11,5-11,13-15) in the Quarterfinals Come back stronger Champ #Cheer4India #India4CWG2022," tweeted SAI Media.



Joshna Chinappa reached the quarterfinals in the women's singles category after defeating Kaitlyn Watts of New Zealand in her round of 16 match on Sunday.

She won by a margin of 1-3. She won the match within four games by 11-8, 9-11, 11-4, 11-6. Watts could not get the best of her opponent despite equalising things in the second game.

Joshana Chinappa will also feature in the mixed doubles and women's doubles categories at CWG 2022 starting from August 3.

Later tonight, Saurav Ghosal will be in action against Scotland's Greg Lobban in his quarterfinal match.

Commonwealth Games 2022 started in Birmingham from July 28 and will go on till August 8. (ANI)

