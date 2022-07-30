CWG 2022: Squash players Saurav, Joshna reach round of 16; Ramit and Sunayna lose

Birmingham [UK], July 30 (ANI): Indian squash team's campaign continued to progress during the ongoing Commonwealth Games 2022 in Birmingham with Saurav Ghosal capturing a victory in his round of 32 match against Shamil Wakeel of Sri Lanka.

Ghosal advanced to the round of 16 after clinching the game 3-0. He did not allow his Sri Lankan opponent to breathe, defeating him by 11-4, 11-4, 11-6 within three games.

"#Squash Update Men's Singles: Round of 32 Saurav Ghosal defeated Shamil Wakeel (SL) 3-0 (11-4, 11-4,11-6) and advances to the Round of 16 Congratulations! #Cheer4India #India4CWG2022," tweeted SAI Media.

On the other hand in the women's singles category, Joshna Chinappa also won her round of 32 match against Meagan Best of Barbados. She advanced to the round of 16 with a 3-0 win, by a margin of 11-8, 11-9, 11-9.

"#Squash Update Women's Singles, Round of 32 Joshna defeated Meagan Best (BAR) 3-0 (11-8, 11-9, 11-9) Congratulations #Cheer4India," tweeted SAI Media.

Indian squash team's second day at the event came with two losses. In the men's singles category, Ramit Tandon gave a walkover, giving the victory to Christopher Binnie of Jamaica.

"#Squash Update Men's Singles Ramit Tandon gave Walkover in the Round of 32 against Christopher Binnie(JAM)," tweeted SAI Media.

On the other hand in the women's singles category, Sunayna Kuruvila went down to Malaysia's Aifa Azman in her round of 32 match. Kuruvila registered defeats by identical numbers in three successive games by 7-11, 7-11, 7-11.

"#Squash Update Women's Singles Round of 32 Sunayna Kuruvila goes down against Aifa Azman of Malaysia in (Score 7-11, 7-11, 7-11)," tweeted SAI Media.

Earlier on Friday, the Indian Squash team kickstarted its Commonwealth Games 2022 campaign with two solid victories, with 14-year-old Anahat Singh and debutant Abhay Singh advancing to the round of 32 stage.

Anahat, the youngest member of India's CWG contingent, defeated Jada Ross of Saint Vincente and the Grenadines in her women's singles round of 64 match. She won the game by a margin of 11-5, 11-2, 11-0. The youngster was hard to play against and secured the win within three straight games to qualify for the round of 32.

Abhay, representing India in his first-ever CWG defeated Joe Chapman of the British Virgin Islands in his round of 64 match. He won the match by 11-5, 11-5, 11-5. He did not give Chapman any chance to make a comeback and secured the win within just three games, with two more to go.

He will now face Alan Clyne of Scotland in his round of 32 match. (ANI)