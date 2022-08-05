CWG 2022: Trying to focus on mixed doubles, says Sourav Ghosal after winning bronze in Squash men's singles

Birmingham [UK], August 4 (ANI): After striking a historic bronze medal in the Squash men's singles category at the Commonwealth Games, Sourav Ghosal said that he will try to focus on the upcoming mixed doubles event and added his victory felt like a reward for all the hard work he did.

Indian squash player Saurav Ghosal bagged the bronze medal and his maiden singles title at the ongoing Commonwealth Games 2022 in Birmingham as he defeated James Willstrop of England in the men's singles category on Wednesday.

The 35-year-old Ghosal defeated England's Willstrop 3-0 to win India's first-ever men's singles bronze at the Commonwealth Games.



"It is a big day for me to be able to get the Commonwealth medal. It is extremely satisfying and feels like a reward for all the hard work I did. I'm now trying to focus on mixed doubles event & hopefully, we'll do well." Sourav Ghosal told ANI.

Talking about the history-making match, Ghosal played a commanding game against his English opponent for the bronze medal and won the match by 3-0 in a one-sided clash with a scoreline of 11-6, 11-1, 11-4.

The Indian got off a good start. He displayed some great strokeplay throughout the first game and clinched it by 11 - 6.

The second game started well in an exciting manner but it was Ghosal who had the upper hand. He dominated his English opponent in a one-sided second game by 11-1. It was a one-sided affair and Ghosal looked like a man on a mission who wanted to win the bronze medal at any cost.

Ghosal had a good start in the next game, though Willstrop kept up with his opponent. The Indian player kept his form and momentum to clinch the game and match by 11-4. (ANI)

