CWG 2022: Union Sports Ministry gives in-principle approval to hold shooting, archery events in India

New Delhi [India], Jan 4 (ANI): The Union Sports Ministry has given 'in-principle' approval to holding the Commonwealth Games shooting and archery events in India.

Both the events will be held under the aegis of the Commonwealth Games Friendship Program in March 2022.

The Deputy Secretary in the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports, SPS Tomar wrote a letter to Narinder Batra, president of the Indian Olympic Association (IOA), to convey him the ministry's 'in-principle' approval.

Last year, the IOA had threatened to boycott the Birmingham Games over the exclusion of shooting from the event.

India's decision was being lauded by various people as during the 2018 Commonwealth Games, the contingent managed to win 16 medals in the sport of shooting. (ANI)

