CWG 2022: Vijay Kumar Yadav wins bronze in men's- 60kg judo final

Birmingham [UK], August 1 (ANI): Vijay Kumar Yadav won a bronze medal in the judo men's- 60kg final at the Commonwealth Games 2022 on Monday.

With this win, Yadav gave India its eighth medal in the Birmingham 2022.

Vijay Kumar bagged a waza-ari after just 5 seconds of the bell and held on to clinch the ippon to take home the bronze medal in the men's 60 Kg Judo event. The match lasted all but 58 seconds.



Vijay Kumar made quick work of Petros Christodoulides in the opening minute of the bronze medal match to claim a medal for India.

Earlier, India's Vijay Kumar Yadav defeated Dylon Munro of Scotland to enter the bronze medal match. Yadav will take on Petros Christodoulides of Cyprus in the bronze medal match.

In the same day, Shushila Devi Likmabam clinched a silver medal in the women's judo 48kg final, giving India its seventh medal in the Commonwealth Games 2022 on Monday. (ANI)

