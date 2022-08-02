CWG 2022: Will focus on Asian Games, Shushila Devi after winning silver in 48kg final

Birmingham [UK], August 2 (ANI): After clinching a silver medal at the ongoing Commonwealth Games 2022 on Monday, Indian Judoka Shushila Devi said that her next focus is on Asian Games and she dedicated her medal to the country.

Shushila clinched a silver medal in the women's judo 48kg final, giving India its seventh medal in the Commonwealth Games 2022 on Monday. She suffered a defeat against South Africa's Michaela Whitebooi by a Waza-Ari at the Coventry Arena Judo Mat 2 and had to settle for a silver medal.

"I wanted to win gold but could not win it. I ignored my leg injury and focused on my game. I dedicate this medal to our country's people and Judo India. Next, I will focus on Asian Games," Shushila Devi told ANI.



The match between the two Judokas was hard fought. In the match, both players received a second Shido apiece. Both judokas were on two penalties each. Michaela Whitebooi won the gold with a leg sweep.

Earlier in the day, Shushila Devi Likmabam defeated Mauritius' Priscilla Morand in the women's 48kg semifinals at the Commonwealth Games 2022 on Monday.

Commonwealth Games 2014 silver medalist Shushila Devi beat Priscilla Morand of Mauritius in 2:52 minutes in the judo women - 48kg semi-final.

Earlier Shushila thrashed Harriet Bonface in 1 minute and 19 seconds in the judo women -48kg quarter-final at Birmingham 2022.

Meanwhile, Vijay Kumar Yadav won a bronze medal in the judo men's- 60kg final on Monday. (ANI)

