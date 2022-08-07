CWG 2022: Will try to win gold medal at 2024 Olympics: Wrestler Deepak Nehra after bronze win

Birmingham [UK], August 7 (ANI): Following his bronze medal win in wrestling at the Commonwealth Games 2022, Indian wrestler Deepak Nehra said that he will try to win a gold medal at the 2024 Olympic Games.

Deepak Nehra clinched the bronze medal in the Men's Freestyle 97kg category final after defeating Tayab Raza of Pakistan in the ongoing Commonwealth Games 2022 on Saturday.

"I want to thank God. It was my first competition and I won a medal. I got to win a medal at such a huge stage. I will try to win a gold medal at the 2024 Olympics and will work for it. I came here for a medal and won it," said Nehra while talking to the media after his match.

Coming to his match, Nehra sealed a 10-2 win via victory by points against Tayab Raza in the bronze medal match. It was six out of six for Indian wrestlers on Day 9 of the Commonwealth Games 2022.

He also became India's 37th medallist and 14th bronze medallist.



Nehra started the bout on an aggressive note as he looked for a pinfall to get an early win but the Pakistani wrestler was showing determination and grit to stay alive in the bout. The Indian grappler took a lead of 3-2 in the first period by pinning his opponent.

Nehra delivered a dominant show as he kept his Pakistani opponent in a tight hold from time to time throughout the bout. In the final three minutes, Nehra managed to hold his ground well by pinning and rolling his opponent out of the ring to walk away with a bronze medal.

The Indian wrestling contingent had a brilliant Commonwealth Games 2022. It ended up winning all 12 medals across all categories. Six of them were gold medals. All twelve wrestlers who played their matches on August 5 and 6 walked away with medals.

Prominent wrestlers like Bajrang Punia, Sakshi Malik, Deepak Punia, Ravi Dahiya, Vinesh Phogat are some of the wrestlers who made the nation proud.

The Commonwealth Games 2022 started in Birmingham on July 28 and will go on till August 8. (ANI)

