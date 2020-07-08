Cyclists to resume training from July 15: CFI chairman

New Delhi [India], July 8 (ANI): Cycle Federation of India chairman Onkar Singh has said that the cyclists will resume training from July 15 in Patiala.

Singh said he had requested the Sports Authority of India (SAI) regarding the same the body has approved the request.

"I had requested to SAI about it and they have approved it. It has been a long time since our cyclists last trained. But now, we have got the approval and will start training," Singh told ANI.

"In Patiala, everything is in place now and some camps have started there. Many tournaments got cancelled and it is a very big loss for us and also for our cyclists. Also, we were very well prepared but due to this pandemic everything stopped but now we are trying to resume training," he added. (ANI)

