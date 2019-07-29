American sprinter Dalilah Muhammad (Photo/ IAAF Twitter)
American sprinter Dalilah Muhammad (Photo/ IAAF Twitter)

Dalilah Muhammad breaks world record in 400m hurdle race

ANI | Updated: Jul 29, 2019 10:22 IST

Lowa [USA] July 29 (ANI): American Dalilah Muhammad on Sunday (local time) broke the world 400m hurdles record on the final day of the US Championships.
She clocked 52.20 seconds as she finished the race on the final day of action in Des Moines in Lowa, USA. She was 0.14 seconds faster than the previous record set in 2003 by Russian Yuliya Pechonkina.
"Unfazed by the rain, Muhammad had a clear lead as she entered the final straight with Little, McLaughlin and Ashley Spencer locked in a battle for the runner-up spots. There was no catching Muhammad, though, as she charged through the line in 52.20, taking 0.14 off the previous world record set in 2003 by Yuliya Pechonkina," the IAAF said in an official statement.
"McLaughlin finished second in 52.88, just 0.13 shy of her lifetime best, with Spencer finishing strongly to take third place in 53.11, equalling her PB," the statement added.
"WORLD RECORD!! 52.20 from Dalilah Muhammad to win the 400m hurdles at the US Championships. (pending ratification)," IAAF tweeted.

However, Dalilah's record is pending as the record will be confirmed only after the ratification procedures, the IAAF added. (ANI)

Updated: Jul 29, 2019 11:07 IST

ICC officially launches World Test Championship

Dubai [UAE], July 29 (ANI): The apex cricketing body, International Cricket Council (ICC) on Monday officially launched the inaugural World Test Championship (WTC).

Read More

Updated: Jul 29, 2019 10:07 IST

It became a two-horse race: Jurgen Klopp on Premier League 2018-19

Leeds [UK], July 29 (ANI): Ahead of the FA Cup match against Manchester City this coming week, Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has said that the Premier League 2018-19 season became a two-horse race between Manchester City and Liverpool.

Read More

Updated: Jul 29, 2019 08:39 IST

Ellyse Perry - the first cricketer to reach 1000 runs, 100...

Brighton [UK], July 29 (ANI): Australian all-rounder Ellyse Perry on Sunday became the first cricketer (male or female) to reach the milestone of 1000 runs and 100 wickets in T20Is.

Read More

Updated: Jul 29, 2019 08:25 IST

New Zealand announces squad for upcoming Test series against Sri Lanka

Christchurch [New Zealand], July 29 (ANI): New Zealand Cricket (NZC) on Monday announced 15-member squad for the upcoming Test series against Sri Lanka.

Read More

Updated: Jul 29, 2019 08:10 IST

GT20 Canada: Brampton Wolves defeat Edmonton Royals by 27 runs

Brampton [Canada], July 29 (ANI): Shahid Afridi led-Brampton Wolves defeated Edmonton Royals by 27 runs in the ongoing Global T20 Canada on Sunday (local time).

Read More

Updated: Jul 29, 2019 08:09 IST

GT20 Canada: Winnipeg Hawks defeat Vancouver Knights

Brampton [Canada], July 29 (ANI): Winnipeg Hawks chased down 209 runs in just 16 overs to defeat Vancouver Knights by seven wickets in the ongoing Global T20 Canada on Sunday (local time).

Read More

Updated: Jul 29, 2019 07:48 IST

Women's Ashes: Australia defeat England in second T20I

Brighton [UK], July 29 (ANI): Australia defeated England by seven wickets in the second T20I of the three-match series in the ongoing Women's Ashes on Sunday.

Read More

Updated: Jul 28, 2019 23:34 IST

Sri Lanka seal series with seven wickets win in 2nd ODI against...

Colombo [Sri Lanka], July 28 (ANI): Sri Lanka sealed the three-match ODI series by 2-0 after defeating Bangladesh by seven wickets in the second game here at PR Stadium on Sunday.

Read More

Updated: Jul 28, 2019 23:29 IST

Max Verstappen wins German Grand Prix

Hockenheim [Germany], July 28 (ANI): Red Bull's driver Max Verstappen clinched the rain-hit German Grand Prix at Hockenheim on Sunday.

Read More

Updated: Jul 28, 2019 23:27 IST

Tamil Nadu girl wins gold medal in World Deaf Youth Badminton...

Madurai (Tamil Nadu) [India], July 28 (ANI): Tamil Nadu girl Jerlin Anika has won the gold medal in the World Deaf Youth Badminton Championships held in Taipei last week.

Read More

Updated: Jul 28, 2019 21:41 IST

Windies Tour: Virat Kohli to do pre-departure press conference

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 28 (ANI): Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Sunday confirmed that Indian skipper Virat Kohli will be addressing the media before team leaves for USA and West Indies.

Read More

Updated: Jul 28, 2019 20:40 IST

Roy is honoured to receive Test cap from Alastair Cook

New Delhi [India], July 28 (ANI): England opening batsman Jason Roy on Sunday said that it was an honour to get a Test cap from legend batsman Alastair Cook in the one-off Test against Ireland.

Read More
iocl