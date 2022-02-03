DD Sports will not air Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics opening and closing ceremony

New Delhi [India], February 3 (ANI): Doordarshan will not air the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics opening and closing ceremony, CEO of Prasar Bharati, Shashi Shekhar Vempati confirmed on Thursday.

This comes after, India announced that its charge d'affaires will not be attending the opening or closing ceremony of the Winter Olympics.

"Consequent to the announcement by @meaindia, @ddsportschannel will not telecast live the Opening and Closing ceremonies of the Winter Olympics being held in Beijing," Shashi Shekhar Vempati tweeted.



Earlier in the day, referring to China choosing a PLA commander injured in Galwan clash for the 2022 Winter Olympics torch relay, India expressed regret that Beijing has chosen to politicise an event like the Olympics.

Indian alpine skier Mohammad Arif Khan, who hails from Jammu and Kashmir, will compete in the upcoming Winter Games.

He is the first-ever Indian athlete to directly qualify for two different events at a single edition of the Winter Games. He will be competing in the giant slalom event on February 13 and slalom on February 16.

Celebrated Chinese film-maker Zhang Yimou, who also led the Beijing 2008 Summer Games opening and closing ceremonies, will be directing the opening ceremony for Beijing 2022. The cultural programme will feature 3,000 performers. (ANI)

