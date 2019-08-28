Union Minister for Youth Affairs and Sports, Kiren Rijiju
Union Minister for Youth Affairs and Sports, Kiren Rijiju

DDCA has taken right decision in renaming Feroz Shah Kotla after Arun Jaitley: Kiren Rijiju

ANI | Updated: Aug 28, 2019 07:58 IST

New Delhi [India], Aug 28 (ANI): The Union Minister for Youth Affairs and Sports, Kiren Rijiju has said that Delhi and District Cricket Association (DDCA) have taken the right decision of renaming the Feroz Shah Kotla Stadium as Arun Jaitley Stadium.
"Indian cricket and Delhi cricket have been closely associated with Arun Jaitley. As a sports minister, I would like to say that DDCA has taken the right decision by deciding to rename Feroz Shah Kotla to Arun Jaitley Stadium. I will go to the program which will be arranged and it will be the right tribute to Arun Jaitley," Rijiju told ANI.
DDCA on Tuesday announced that the renaming of the stadium will be done on September 12.
The former Union Minister who passed away on August 24, was appointed as the chief of Delhi's cricket body in 1999 and he held the post for 13 years.
Rijiju also met shuttler PV Sindhu on Tuesday as she returned after a winning stint at the BWF World Championships.
The Sports Ministry awarded Sindhu with Rs 10 lakhs as she became the first Indian to win gold at the championship.

"We have felicitated everyone who have returned from the BWF World Championships. This was the first time, that we had the cheques ready before the players arrived in Delhi. I believe the government should help players in every way possible," Rijiju said.
"PV Sindhu was also awarded 10 lakhs, Sai Praneeth was given four lakhs for winning a bronze medal in BWF World Championships," he added.
Rijiju had also handed over cheques worth Rs 1.82 crores to para-badminton world championship winners.
The gold medal winners got Rs 20 lakh each while silver and bronze medallist took home Rs 14 lakh and Rs 8 lakh respectively. Winners in doubles events were given Rs 15 lakh each for gold, Rs 10.5 lakh each for silver and Rs 6 lakh each for bronze.
"Para-Athletes who have returned from badminton championships have also been awarded. Players winning gold have been awarded 20 lakhs, players who have won gold in the doubles event, have been awarded 15 lakhs each," Rijiju said.
"All the para-athletes were very happy. The Narendra Modi-government is adamant on working hard and we will encourage every athlete in the country," he added. (ANI)

