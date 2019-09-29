America's DeAnna Price after winning world hammer title
DeAnna Price becomes first American woman to win hammer world title

ANI | Updated: Sep 29, 2019 09:57 IST

Doha [Qatar], Sept 29 (ANI): DeAnna Price has become the first American woman to win the women's hammer competition in the World Athletics Championship.
"It feels absolutely amazing. This was the best timing to improve the personal record," IAAF's official website quoted Price as saying.
She achieved the feat on Saturday. She threw 77.54 metres with her third attempt to win the gold medal while Poland's Joanna Fiodorow secured silver with 76.35m throw.
Price is coached by her husband James Lambert and she had managed to reach the 2016 Olympic and 2017 World Championships finals.
"I managed to improve, got silver, my first world medal - I cannot ask for more. I was trying to beat DeAnna until the very end but I knew she had better personal best and that she was very strong," Fiodorow said.
China's Wang Zheng won the bronze medal with a throw of 74.76m.
Moldovan Zalina Petrivskaya, whose 74.33m came in round three enabled her to finish at the fourth position.
Iryna Klymets of Ukraine threw a 73.56m lifetime best in the second round to finish fifth. (ANI)

