Deccan Gymkhana Club celebrates centenary of India's participation in Olympics

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], Aug 14 (ANI): Deccan Gymkhana Club on Thursday celebrated the centenary of India's participation in the Olympics.

On August 14, 1919, a meeting was held at Pune's Deccan Gymkhana Club under the leadership of Dorabjee Tata, who expressed his wish to send the Indian team to the Olympics. It was decided at the meeting that the Indian team would participate in the Olympic games.

The decision was taken forward and in the time of British rule, exactly after one year on August 14, 1920, six Indian athletes participated in the Olympics.

After 100 years, a small event was organised by the Deccan Gymkhana Club and Pune District Athletics Association to celebrate the centenary of India's participation in the Olympics.

Former athletes, who represented India in the past Olympic events, were special guests along with Sports Commissioner of Maharashtra, Om Prakash Bakoria. Olympians from Pune who represented India were felicitated at the event, which was joined by members of the Tata group online.

Manoj Pingale, who participated in the 1988 Seoul Olympics, said he is confident that the athletes will do well in the Tokyo Olympics.

"I participated in the 1988 Olympics. I am very happy that 100 years have completed for India's participation in the Olympics. In every sport, our athletes' performances have improved. I am confident that in the upcoming Tokyo Olympics, we will do good and win gold medals. In boxing, I think we will win at least two medals," Pingale told ANI.

Rekha Bhide, former hockey captain of India, said, "During our 100 years journey, things have changed a lot and it is for good. Women's hockey is also doing very good." (ANI)

