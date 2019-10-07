After the shooting was excluded from the CWG 2020, there were a lot of talks over the participation of the Indian contingent in the games.
Decision on Commonwealth Games 2020 to be taken in meeting of IOA, says Rajeev Mehta

By Nitin Srivastava | Updated: Oct 07, 2019 19:42 IST

New Delhi [India], Oct 7 (ANI): Indian Olympic Association (IOA) general secretary Rajeev Mehta has said the decision on Commonwealth Games (CWG) 2020 can only be taken in the Executive Committee (EC) or General House meeting of the IOA.
"The decision on the Commonwealth Games is likely to be taken in the Executive Committee or General House meeting. It is a very important issue and I cannot comment more. But yes, we will discuss it in the meeting," Mehta told ANI.
When asked about the schedule of the meeting, Mehta said they are expecting the meeting later this month. He further said there is no contradiction between him and the IOA president over the Commonwealth Games participation.
After the shooting was excluded from the CWG 2020, there were a lot of talks over the participation of the Indian contingent in the games. IOA president Narinder Batra once proposed that India should not participate in the games and should boycott it.
Batra had also said that the CWG was not a standard game and was a waste of time. Reacting to this in an interview with ANI, Union Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports Kiren Rijiju had said that the ministry was aligning the sentiments of the IOA and the National Rifle Association of India (NRAI) but the final decision will be taken on time. (ANI)

