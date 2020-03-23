Decision on possible Tokyo Olympics postponement to be made in 4 Weeks: IOC

Lausanne [Switzerland], Ma 23 (ANI): The International Olympic Committee (IOC) on Sunday said that a final decision on possible postponement of the 2020 Tokyo Olympics in the wake of coronavirus will be made in four weeks.

"Together with all the stakeholders, we have started detailed discussions today to complete our assessment of the rapid development of the worldwide health situation and its impact on the Olympic Games, including a scenario of postponement. We are working very hard, and we are confident that we will have finalized these discussions within the next four weeks," IOC president Thomas Bach said in a letter to the global athletes community, as quoted by Sputnik.

According to the IOC president, the improving situation with COVID-19 in Japan strengthens confidence that the Olympic Games in Tokyo could be held in time.

"On the one hand, there are significant improvements in Japan where the people are warmly welcoming the Olympic flame. This could strengthen our confidence in our Japanese hosts that we could, with certain safety restrictions, organize Olympic Games in the country whilst respecting our principle of safeguarding the health of everyone involved," he stated.

Bach also said that a cancellation of the Olympics was not on the agenda of the Committee, but given the circumstances related to COVID-19, a new date for the competitions could not be determined.

The Tokyo Olympic Games are slated to be held from July 24 to August 9. However, many athletes have raised concerns over the quadrennial event taking place in the face of the spread of the deadly virus. (ANI)

