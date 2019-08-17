Deepa Malik to get Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna award

New Delhi [India], Aug 17 (ANI): Rio Paralympics silver medallist Deepa Malik is all set to get the Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna award in Para Athletics.

It is the country's highest sporting honour and Malik's name was finalised by the Selection Committee on Saturday.

Malik is the first Indian woman to earn a medal at the Paralympic Games and has won 58 national and 23 international medals.

She is also a recipient of the Padma Shri and Arjuna award. Moreover, she has entered the Limca Book of World Records four times.

India wrestler Bajrang Punia will also receive Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna as his name was finalised by the committee on Friday.


