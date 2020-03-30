Deepa Malik welcomes postponement of 2020 Tokyo Olympics

New Delhi [India], Mar 30 (ANI): The Paralympic Committee of India (PCI) president, Deepa Malik, has welcomed the postponement of the 2020 Tokyo Olympics saying that it is a 'very positive' decision.

The International Olympic Committee (IOC) on March 24 announced that the games had been postponed until next year due to the coronavirus pandemic.

"The postponement of Olympics and Paralympics is a very welcoming news for the sports fraternity. The postponement has come as a sigh of relief for the athletes. Athletes can now redesign their training programs and coaches can work on their indoor strengthening training right now," Malik told ANI on Monday.

"I urge all para-athletes to continue their physical fitness training. It is a very positive decision taken by the IOC, International Paralympic Committee, World Health Organisation and the organising committee of Japan," she added.

Asserting that the mental health of children is important, Malik said that parents, administration and health organisations should create a positive environment during the 21-day nationwide lockdown which was imposed on March 24.

"It is my appeal to all the children that do not go outside...During this lockdown, we have to give special attention to the mental health of children. It is the responsibility of parents, administration and health organisations that we create a positive environment," she said.

Malik also urged people to help each other during these testing times.

"It is very important for everyone to come forward and help others," Malik said. (ANI)

