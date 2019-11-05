Deepak Kumar bags bronze medal at Asian Shooting Championships, secure Olympic quota

Doha [Qatar], Nov 5 (ANI): Indian shooter Deepak Kumar on Tuesday booked his berth in the Tokyo Olympics 2020 in men's 10m rifle after he bagged a bronze medal in the Asian Shooting Championships.

Also, Kumar became the 10th Indian shooter to win a Tokyo Olympic 2020 quota.

Sports Authority of India (SAI) took to Twitter and congratulated Kumar on his achievement.

"Deepak wins Olympic quota! On his birthday #TOPSAthlete #DeepakKumar gives himself the best present securing a quota in men's 10m air rifle after winning bronze at the #AsianShooting C'ships. He becomes 10th Indian shooter to win a #Tokyo2020 quota. Many congratulations," SAI tweeted. (ANI)

