Deepak Punia withdraws from World Wrestling Championship final, settles for silver

Nur-Sultan [Kazakhstan], Sept 22 (ANI): Indian wrestler Deepak Punia has withdrawn from the final of the World Wrestling Championship with an ankle injury.

"I am a bit disappointed that I can't fight for gold but I am happy with my overall performance here. I will work hard and the aim is to win a medal in the Olympics," Deepak said on Sunday.

Deepak was scheduled to face Iran's Hassan Yazdani in the finals in the 86-Kg category. Now, he has to settle with a silver medal.

The wrestler on Saturday reached the finals of the World Wrestling Championship after defeating Swiss grappler Stefan Reichmuth by 8-2.

Earlier, Deepak secured an Olympic berth after he entered the semi-finals of the tournament. He had defeated Colombia's Carlos Izquierdo 7-6 to enter the semi-finals.

India now has four Olympic quotas from the championship including Vinesh Phogat, Bajrang Punia, and Ravi Kumar. (ANI)