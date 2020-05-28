'Deeply honoured' to be appointed as member of Olympic Channel Commission: Narinder Batra

New Delhi [India], May 27 (ANI): The Indian Olympic Association (IOA) president Narinder Dhruv Batra on Wednesday said he is 'deeply honoured' to be appointed as a member of the Olympic Channel Commission.

In a letter written to International Olympic Committee (IOC) president Thomas Bach, Batra said, "Thank you for your letter dated 25 May 2020, regarding the Olympic Channel Commission."

"I am deeply honoured and thankful to be appointed as a Member of the Olympic Channel Commission and happily accept this appointment. It is a matter of immense pride to further serve in the IOC in this additional role," he added.

Batra, who is a member of IOC, further stated that he will 'maintain confidentiality as indicated on the matter' and is looking forward to contributing to the committee to the 'best of my ability'. (ANI)

