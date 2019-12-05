Delhi: Arjuna awardee Abhishek Verma's car stolen from outside relative's house

New Delhi [India], Dec 5 (ANI): Renowned archer Abhishek Verma's car was stolen from outside his relatives' house in New Delhi's Rohini on Wednesday night.

Abhishek had gone to a family dinner in Rohini sector-8, after that he went to the Dividing road. After returning, he had parked his car in front of his relatives' house around 10:18 pm.

"On December 4, I went to a dinner in Rohini sector-8 at The Reset Restaurant and then went at Rohini sector 6-7 Dividing road. I returned to my relative house at around 10:18 pm and parked my car in front of the main gate of the house in sector-3, Rohini. Next morning, I went to look for my car and I did not find the car at the place where I parked," the archer mentioned the incident in an FIR.

"I tried to find in nearby surroundings and asked local residents if they have seen but nobody has seen the car. I tried to check CCTV footage of the house nearby and found that at 11:00-11:22 pm on December 4, my car got stolen," he stated in the FIR copy.

Abhishek is Arjun awardee and winner of many major tournaments.

In 2015, he won a gold medal in the compound men's individual section at the Archery World Cup Stage 3 in Wroclaw, Poland.


