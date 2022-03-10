Delhi Divas beat Kochi Stars to win Round 1 of Women's League in 3x3 Pro Basketball League

Mohali (Punjab)[India], March 10 (ANI): Delhi Divas emerged victorious in Round 1 of the 3BL women's league action defeating defending champions Kochi Stars 15-7 here at the Wyndham Hotel and will see participation from top national and international men's and women's 3X3 basketball players.

The 3BL the only 3X3 Professional Basketball League in India is backed by the Basketball Federation of India and the International Basketball Federation (FIBA) tipped off their third season on Tuesday.

Delhi Divas was being led by senior national women's team player Raspreet Sidhu who was also adjudged the MVP of the game while Kochi Stars was being led by 6 feet 1-inch National women's basketball player Stephy Nixon.





Braving the strong afternoon sun, Delhi Divas led from start to finish against Kochi Stars to be crowned champions in Round 1. This was a terrific revenge victory for the Divas, who had lost against defending champions Kochi in the earlier pool stages in a tight overtime game.

Despite an ankle injury suffered by Tavleen Bhandal, Delhi maintained its momentum to keep increasing its lead. Delhi's defence was particularly top-notch against Kochi, restricting them to just 7 points.

Divas were served by the inspirational play of captain Raspreet Sidhu, who has also been a star player on the Indian national women's team. For her consistent performances throughout the day, Sidhu was named Most Valuable Player (MVP) for Round 1.



"It's amazing we are coming here after two years. I think we can give a huge round of applause to 3BL, the 3BL Director Prerna Sharma and the 3BL Commissioner Rohit Bakshi to conduct this League," said Raspreet Sidhu. (ANI)

