Delhi Golf Club League: Achal Nath, Netra Suri shine on day-2

New Delhi [India], October 1 (ANI): Veteran golfer Achal Nath and promising junior golfer Netra Suri, both made 'Hole-In-Ones' on the par-3, 17th hole on a day when team 'Athletic Drive' performed the best to win 6 of their 7 matches against team 'B i Luxury' on Day-2 of the Delhi Golf Club League.

Amongst the other teams who did well was 'Christie's Golf' who won 5 of their 7 matches and drew 1 match, while 'SwingKKings' won 4 of their 7 matches against team 'Robo4me' and 'The A-Team' won 4 of their 7 matches against 'Birdie Machine'.

Amongst the noteworthy performers was 5-time Indian National Champion and veteran golfer Vikramjit Singh from team 'Christie's Golf', who partnered with Prem Dugal to beat Dewan Rakesh Nath and Bobby Gupta from team 'TeeM EDC'.



The League, being played at the historic par-72 Delhi Golf Club course, features 13 days of hard-fought golf and will conclude in a Grand Finale on October 22, 2022.

The tournament is being played on a "Four-ball better-ball Matchplay" Format. The League will be played in two stages - a Round Robin stage followed by a Knock-out stage. During each playoff match between two teams, each team will field 7 pairs (14 players). One pair from each team will play against a pair from the other team in a "Four-ball better-ball" Matchplay format with all the players playing off 75% of their original handicaps. The teams will get points for their wins. The 20 teams have been divided into 4 groups. After the Round Robin stage, 2 teams from each group will qualify for the Knock-out stage starting with the Quarter-finals. The Finals will be played on the 22nd of Oct 2022.

Some of the biggest names in the golfing world who have honed their skills at the Delhi Golf Club are involved with the League at different levels, including three Arjuna Award winners namely Shiv Kapur, Nonita Lal Qureshi and Amit Luthra. Additionally, stalwarts such as Gaurav Ghei - the first ever Indian golfer to qualify for the Open Championship '97; Vivek Bhandari - winner of the Honda-Siel PGA Championship '97; Arjun Singh - winner of the Wills Masters '98; Asian Tour regulars - Chiragh Kumar and Amandeep Johl; leading Ladies Tour professionals Mehar Atwal and Ayesha Kapur, top Coaches Jasjit Singh and Ajai Gupta are involved in the Delhi Golf Club League 2022.

The 20 teams competing in the League are: 'The A-Team', 'Sterling Swingers', 'Baale Golf', Eagles & Birdies', 'Christie's Golf', 'SwingKKings', 'Shiva Motocorp. Land Rover', Bajaj Foundation', Tee Birds', The Pioneers', Team Coca-Cola' '24 Secure Lions', 'TEEm EDC", Athletic Drive', 'BMW-Deutsche Motoren', 'Delhi Tigers', 'Birdie Machine', Ardee Par Excellence, robo4me and B i Luxury, with the last three being new entrants into the field. (ANI)

