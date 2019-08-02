Delhi golfers Chaitanya Pandey and Raghav Chugh
Delhi golfers Chaitanya Pandey and Raghav Chugh

Delhi golfers to perform at world events

ANI | Updated: Aug 02, 2019 18:08 IST

New Delhi [India] Aug 2 (ANI): Young golfers from India are showing their talent at international events and bringing laurels to the country.
Recently, two budding golfers from the national capital, who were trained at Delhi Golf Club, have made the country proud by performing extraordinary at events in the USA and Thailand.

Chaitanya Pandey, a seven-year-old-youngster has been invited to participate in US Kids World Junior Championship, which started in North Carolina today.

This bright spark has been groomed and trained at Delhi Golf Club for last one year in golf as well as fitness-related aspects. The support provided by the club has assisted the youngster to excel at the top level.

He has now been aligned with the 'Camp of Excellence' program which is organised and facilitated by the Delhi Golf Club every year to nurture and showcase junior talent.

Another talented golfer, Raghav Chugh, has excelled at both the national and international junior levels.

He is the first Indian to win the world teen championship held last month and which is organised every year at Pinehurst in the USA for the age group of 15-18 years.

He was part of the junior team which won the Singha Thailand World Junior Championship held in Thailand and participated in IIFL Wealth Golf Invitational Faldo Series tournament.

This bright star has been a 'Student Member' at Delhi Golf Club (DGC) for the past several years and has been groomed in the 'Junior Training Program' organized every year at DGC.

He has also been provided the playing and practice privileges at DGC free of cost and recently been added to the 'Camp of Excellence' program wherein the Golf Club will take care of the coaching and the physical training of the golfer. (ANI)

Updated: Aug 02, 2019 17:59 IST

Should sweaters have numbers on them, asks Ravichandran Ashwin

New Delhi [India], Aug 2 (ANI): The introduction of names and numbers on Test jerseys received a mixed response - some in favour while others against it. A third reaction popped up when India bowling all-rounder Ravichandran Ashwin asked netizens whether the sweaters have numbers on them as well. Read More

Updated: Aug 02, 2019 17:17 IST

Here's what happened when Cori Gauff met her 'true inspiration'...

New Delhi [India], Aug 2 (ANI): Meeting your idol can make your day and push you to greater heights. Something similar happened when American tennis prodigy Cori Gauff met her "true inspiration" and former First Lady of the United States, Michelle Obama.

Read More

Updated: Aug 02, 2019 16:27 IST

Smriti Mandhana, Deepti Sharma join up with Western Storm squad

New Delhi [India], Aug 2 (ANI): India batter Smriti Mandhana and all-rounder Deepti Sharma on Friday joined up with Western Storm squad ahead of the KIA Super League (KSL), beginning August 6 in the UK.

Read More

Updated: Aug 02, 2019 16:11 IST

Brett Lee thinks names and numbers on Test jerseys look ridiculous

New Delhi [India], Aug 2 (ANI): Former Australian pacer Brett Lee on Friday said that names and numbers printed on Test jerseys look ridiculous.

Read More

Updated: Aug 02, 2019 14:36 IST

Player should play only when he is ready: Shakib Al Hasan

Dubai [UAE], Aug 2 (ANI): A player should step out on the field to play only if he is both mentally and physically fit, opined Bangladesh all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan, who was unavailable for the Sri Lanka tour.

Read More

Updated: Aug 02, 2019 14:32 IST

Mario Gotze says World Cup exclusion was 'really tough' to take

Leeds [UK], Aug 2 (ANI): Germany midfielder Mario Gotze, who was not included in the squad for the 2018 FIFA World Cup, said omission was 'really tough' for him to take.

Read More

Updated: Aug 02, 2019 14:22 IST

Delhi Capitals rope in Patrick Farhart as head physio

New Delhi [India], Aug 2 (ANI): Indian Premier League (IPL) side Delhi Capitals on Friday announced that Patrick Farhart will be joining the team as the head physio for a period of three years.

Read More

Updated: Aug 02, 2019 14:15 IST

Focus needs to be on winning more trophies: Liverpool's Andy Robertson

Leeds [UK], Aug 2 (ANI): Ahead of the Premier League season, Liverpool's defender Andy Robertson has said that the team needs to focus on winning more trophies rather than keep basking in the glory of Champions League win.

Read More

Updated: Aug 02, 2019 13:46 IST

Virat Kohli shares 'squad' picture, fans ask where is Rohit Sharma

New Delhi [India], Aug 2 (ANI): India skipper Virat Kohli on Friday shared a picture with his teammates with the caption 'squad' but the fans only wondered 'where is Rohit Sharma?'

Read More

Updated: Aug 02, 2019 12:33 IST

Ricky Ponting hails Steve Smith's mental strength

Melbourne [Australia], Aug 2 (ANI): Former Australia skipper Ricky Ponting praised Steve Smith for being mentally strong as he overcame all the boos and jeering during the first Ashes match and smashed a brilliant ton.

Read More

Updated: Aug 02, 2019 12:24 IST

Rohit Sharma just four sixes away from breaking Chris Gayle's record

New Delhi [India], Aug 2 (ANI): As India and West Indies gear up to take on each other in the three-match T20I series, Men in Blue's vice-captain Rohit Sharma would be looking to become the batsman with the most sixes in the shortest format of the game.

Read More

Updated: Aug 02, 2019 11:48 IST

Big relief to score my first goal for Chelsea: Christian Pulisic

Leeds [UK], Aug 2 (ANI): Chelsea's Christian Pulisic has said it was a 'big relief' for him after he finally managed to score his first goal for the club.

Read More
iocl