Delhi golfers to perform at world events

New Delhi [India] Aug 2 (ANI): Young golfers from India are showing their talent at international events and bringing laurels to the country.

Recently, two budding golfers from the national capital, who were trained at Delhi Golf Club, have made the country proud by performing extraordinary at events in the USA and Thailand.

Chaitanya Pandey, a seven-year-old-youngster has been invited to participate in US Kids World Junior Championship, which started in North Carolina today.

This bright spark has been groomed and trained at Delhi Golf Club for last one year in golf as well as fitness-related aspects. The support provided by the club has assisted the youngster to excel at the top level.

He has now been aligned with the 'Camp of Excellence' program which is organised and facilitated by the Delhi Golf Club every year to nurture and showcase junior talent.

Another talented golfer, Raghav Chugh, has excelled at both the national and international junior levels.

He is the first Indian to win the world teen championship held last month and which is organised every year at Pinehurst in the USA for the age group of 15-18 years.

He was part of the junior team which won the Singha Thailand World Junior Championship held in Thailand and participated in IIFL Wealth Golf Invitational Faldo Series tournament.

This bright star has been a 'Student Member' at Delhi Golf Club (DGC) for the past several years and has been groomed in the 'Junior Training Program' organized every year at DGC.

He has also been provided the playing and practice privileges at DGC free of cost and recently been added to the 'Camp of Excellence' program wherein the Golf Club will take care of the coaching and the physical training of the golfer. (ANI)