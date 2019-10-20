From L to R: Srinu Bugatha, Suresh Patel, Harshad Mhatre
From L to R: Srinu Bugatha, Suresh Patel, Harshad Mhatre

Delhi Half Marathon: Srinu Bugatha wins gold in Indian elite men's category

ANI | Updated: Oct 20, 2019 15:41 IST

New Delhi [India], Oct 20 (ANI): Indian athlete Srinu Bugatha came first at the 15th Airtel Delhi Half Marathon in the Indian elite men's category here on Sunday.
Srinu put up a scintillating performance at the marathon with a timing of 1:04:33.
"I am feeling good but it wasn't my best. Next on my cards is 42km race in Mumbai which is also an Olympic qualifier," Srinu told ANI.
Suresh Patel clinched sliver after finishing the race in 1:04:57 and half marathon debutant Harshad Mhatre (1:05:12) won the bronze medal in the Indian elite men's category.
"I started off late as I thought it would be easy to cover the last 10km, but it wasn't," Patel told reporters.
Debutant Harshad Mhatre was running alongside Srinu for most of the half marathon but then decided to stay behind in the latter stage of the race.
"I realised that in the last two-three years, I have been training as a marathon runner, but for shorter distances. I ran 15-16 km with Srinu and he told me that time that we could break the course record. But then I decided to stay behind and conserve energy since it was my first half marathon," Harshad told reporters.
In the Indian elite women's category, Loganathan Suriya, the ADHM course record holder, emerged first (1:12:49), followed by Parul Chaudhary (1:13:55) and Chinta Yadav (1:15:28).
"It wasn't my personal best as in 2017 I had completed the race in 01:10:33 seconds," Suriya told ANI.
"I had a great time running this year's half marathon in Delhi. I ran along with Parul for most of the race, it was great that we paced each other in this half marathon," she added.
Chinta Yadav improved her timing by a whopping six minutes as compared to her performance in the previous Airtel Delhi Half Marathon.
Celebrating its 15th year in the city, the Airtel Delhi Half Marathon was flagged off on Sunday from Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium by Union Minister for Youth Affairs and Sports Kiren Rijiju. (ANI)

Updated: Oct 20, 2019 16:18 IST

Mayank, Kohli, Rohit become first three Indian batsmen to score...

Ranchi (Jharkhand) [India], Oct 20 (ANI): Mayank Agarwal, Virat Kohli, and Rohit Sharma have become the first three Indian batsmen to score a double century in the same Test series.

Read More

Updated: Oct 20, 2019 16:09 IST

India vs South Africa 3rd Test: Play interrupted due to bad light

Ranchi (Jharkhand) [India], Oct 20 (ANI): The play was interrupted on day two of the third Test match between India and South Africa due to bad light at the JSCA International Stadium here on Sunday.

Read More

Updated: Oct 20, 2019 15:57 IST

Marathon win of Brigid Kosgei, Eliud sparks controversy

Washington D.C. [USA], Oct 20 (ANI): After Kenyan athletes Brigid Kosgei won the Chicago marathon in the record timing and Eliud Kipchoge broke the two-hour marathon mark during a special event in Vienna, a big controversy has erupted over their victory.

Read More

Updated: Oct 20, 2019 15:55 IST

8 Indian shooters to show case talent at World Military Games in Wuhan

Wuhan [China], Oct 20 (ANI): Eight Indians will be participating in the upcoming three different shooting events World Military Games in Wuhan. The events will include 25-meter rapid fire pistol, shotgun trap event and 300m big bore categories.

Read More

Updated: Oct 20, 2019 15:12 IST

Ethiopia's Tsehay Gemechu smashes her own course record at...

New Delhi [India], Oct 20 (ANI): Ethiopia's Tsehay Gemechu on Sunday retained her Airtel Delhi Half Marathon title but added lustre to her triumph by smashing the course record she had set about a year ago.

Read More

Updated: Oct 20, 2019 15:09 IST

Ranchi Test: India declare at 497/9, Rohit smashes first double ton

Ranchi (Jharkhand) [India], Oct 20 (ANI): India opener Rohit Sharma's double ton and Ajinkya Rahane's 115 guided the team to 497/9 in the first innings of the third Test against South Africa at the JSCA International Stadium Complex here on Sunday.

Read More

Updated: Oct 20, 2019 14:45 IST

Virender Sehwag turns 41, cricket fraternity extends wishes

New Delhi [India], Oct 20 (ANI): The cricket fraternity on Sunday wished former Indian cricketer Virender Sehwag, who is celebrating his 41st birthday.

Read More

Updated: Oct 20, 2019 14:22 IST

Keeping healthy, fit is very important: Mohammad Kaif

New Delhi [India], Oct 20 (ANI): Former India batsman Mohammad Kaif on Sunday emphasised that keeping healthy and fit is very important and added that running a marathon is one way of achieving it.

Read More

Updated: Oct 20, 2019 12:56 IST

Rohit Sharma smashes maiden double Test century

Ranchi (Jharkhand) [India], Oct 20 (ANI): Indian opener Rohit Sharma smashed his first Test double century against South Africa here on Sunday.

Read More

Updated: Oct 20, 2019 11:17 IST

Michael Hussey, Ryan Harris join Australia support staff

Dubai [UAE], Oct 20 (ANI): Ahead of the T20I series against Sri Lanka and Pakistan, Australia added former players Micheal Hussey and Ryan Harris to their coaching staff.

Read More

Updated: Oct 20, 2019 10:29 IST

More excited to see old, specially-abled, kids running marathon: Rijiju

New Delhi [India], Oct 20 (ANI): Union Minister for Youth Affairs and Sports Kiren Rijiju was amazed to see the participation and enthusiasm of the Delhites especially old, specially-abled, and kids at the 15th Airtel Delhi Half Marathon (ADHM) and said that he is more excited to see them here.

Read More

Updated: Oct 20, 2019 08:48 IST

Indian athletes L Suriya, Srinu Bugatha eye bonus prizes at...

New Delhi [India], Oct 20 (ANI): The top Indian elite athletes Suresh Kumar Patel, Srinu Bugatha, Pradeep Chaudhary in men's category and Course Record Holder L Suriya, Parul Chaudhary and Priti Lamba in women's category are all set to better their respective timings in the Airtel Delhi Half Marathon

Read More
iocl