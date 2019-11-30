Delhi HC informed about expert panel to review new norms for sports governance

New Delhi [India], Nov 30 (ANI): The Union Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports in its affidavit told the Delhi High Court that an expert committee, to be headed by a retired Supreme Court judge, has been constituted to review the Draft National Code for Good Governance in Sports -- 2017.

The expert committee would suggest "measures for making it acceptable to all the stakeholders" and a balance is struck between the National Sports Federation (NSF) vis-a-vis the need for transparency and accountability. (ANI)

