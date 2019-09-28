Delhi shot-putter scripts national record

New Delhi [India], Sept 28 (ANI): A shot-put athlete Parth Lakra from national capital has scripted a national record with 18.01 m throw in the recently concluded 17th Federation Cup National Junior Athletics Championships.

In the same event, Dipender Dabas from Haryana came second with 17.73 m throw followed by Satyawan Malik from Telangana with 17.71 m throw. The Championships were held in Tiruvannamalai, Tamil Nadu from September 23-26.

"My aim is to qualify for the Olympics and to bring a gold medal. I have qualified for the Inter-University Games. My favourite shot-putter is Tajinder Pal Singh Toor who bagged a first gold medal in the Asian Games 2018," Lakra told ANI.

"I train at Palam sector-7 ground under my coach Suresh Yadav. My coach provides very good training, players across the country come to train under him," he added.

Earlier, the 19-year-old had participated in the Open Korea Athletics Meet which was held in July this year where he came at the fourth spot. (ANI)

