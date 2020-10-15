Denmark Open: Lakshya Sen makes second-round exit from the tournament

Odense [Denmark], October 15 (ANI): Indian shuttler Lakshya Sen crashed out of the ongoing Denmark Open on Thursday after losing his second-round match.

Denmark's Hans-Kristian Solberg Vittinghus made a remarkable comeback after Lakshya had won the first game.



The Danish badminton player defeated Lakshya 15-21, 21-7, 21-17 in the match that lasted for 55 minutes.

Earlier in the day, Indian shuttler Kidambi Srikanth progressed into the quarterfinals of the Denmark Open.

Srikanth, who is now the only Indian Indian in the fray, defeated Canada's Jason Anthony Ho-Shue in two straight sets 21-15, 21-14 to wrap the match that lasted for 33 minutes. (ANI)

