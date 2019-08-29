Diksha Dagar takes lead over Tvesa Malik in 13th Leg of WPGT

Gurugram (Haryana) [India], Aug 29 (ANI): Indian golfer Diksha Dagar has taken a lead over Tvesa Malik, who had a disappointing day in the second round of the 13th Leg of the Women's Pro Golf Tour (WPGT) here on Thursday.

Dagar improved her first-round 73 with a fine four-under 68 that took her total to three-under 141. Whereas Malik fell to one-under 143 as she carded three-over 75, which consisted of just one birdie and four bogeys.

Dagar has already won the South African Women's Open on the Ladies European Tour and current performance placed her in a stronger position going into the final round of WPGT.

Diksha holds a two-shot lead against Malik, who is three shots ahead of Gursimar Badwal (73) and Gaurika Bishnoi (74), who are Tied-third. (ANI)

