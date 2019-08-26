Dinesh Khanna praises PV Sindhu for BWF World Championships win

New Delhi [India], Aug 26 (ANI): Former Indian badminton player Dinesh Khanna praised PV Sindhu for winning a gold medal at BWF World Champions and said she has transformed a lot over the years.

"It is a big achievement. There is no badminton title bigger than World Championships as Olympic is a multi-disciplinary event," Khanna told ANI.

"If we look at her transformation, her display at the World Championships was mature and she was also looking physically fit. She has gotten a lot mature since 2016... When a player has good fitness, then their self-confidence raises. And this performance at the World Championship is the mixture of all these things," he added.

Sindhu had defeated Japan's Nozomi Okuhara 21-7, 21-7 in the final of the tournament on Sunday to become the first Indian shuttler to win gold at the event.

Khanna said that Sindhu needs to make sure that she is at her peak during the Olympics.

"Olympics is the biggest event and the competition is very tough in badminton. So, it is necessary for a player to be at her peak for such big tournaments. Therefore, Sindhu needs to make sure she is at her peak at the time of Olympics," he said.

"If Sindhu displays same performance at the Olympics then there will be a lot of hopes from her in the Olympics as well," Khanna said.

Sindhu had won four medals at the World Championships as she had bagged bronze in 2013 and 2014. In 2017 and 2018 she was able to clinch the silver medal.

Sindhu has also won a silver at the Rio Olympics 2016. She also managed to reach the finals of the Indonesia Open where she had to face a defeat at the hands of Akane Yamaguchi. (ANI)

