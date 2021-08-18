Disappointed with the way I played in Tokyo Olympics: Anirban Lahiri

Massachusetts [USA], August 18 (ANI): Indian golfer Anirban Lahiri has said he was disappointed with his game during the Tokyo Olympics but admitted to having "no regrets at all" as he featured in his second multi-sporting event.

Lahiri ended his Tokyo Olympics journey as he finished at Tied 42nd in the men's competition.

"It was fantastic. Obviously, being the second Olympics for me, I thought it was way better than my experience in Rio for many different reasons. I started better, but obviously disappointed with the way I played," said Lahiri in a virtual press conference on Tuesday.

"To some extent, I feel like I kind of ran low on energy, and something that I have to manage better if I ever get another opportunity, but everything was brilliant. No regrets at all, and I'm so glad that I got to be a part of it.

"It's something that will always be close to my heart. Any time I get to wear the tricolour, it's what I live for," he added.

Indian golfer Aditi Ashok missed out on a medal after finishing fourth in the women's individual stroke play at the Tokyo Olympics.



Talking about Aditi's game, Lahiri said, "The fact that there were so many eyeballs on golf, thanks to Aditi, the way she played, the fact that a lot of people were talking about it and a lot of politicians and government officials were congratulating and waving about it, which I'm so glad to see."

"I'd love to see some action being taken towards having more of us, more athletes and

other people who could go ahead in the future Olympics and do something meaningful for the country. We all know what a medal at the Olympics means to our country, but we also need to be able to develop on a grass roots level," he added.

The Indian golfer finished tied 46th in the Wyndham Championship and will next be seen locking horns in the PGA tour.

Indian fans can catch Anirban Lahiri LIVE in action on the PGA Tour on Eurosport and Eurosport HD.

"I really need to win. I really need to get that off my chest. I need to get that, you know, albatross off my shoulders, cross off my neck in a way. But I also feel like I've been through so many cycles, so many ups and downs and ups and downs and challenges physically, challenges mentally, emotionally," said Lahiri.

"Being away from home, beginning to make this TOUR and this place my home, a lot has happened. So to that extent, I feel like I'm in a good place right now with my game and with everything else. So hopefully this next season, call it my seventh or my eighth, will be the season when I finally get my first win," he added. (ANI)

