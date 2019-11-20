Dope testing will be part of NIDJAM 2019

Tirupati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], Nov 20 (ANI): Athletics Federation of India (AFI) on Wednesday announced that dope testing will be a part of the National Inter-District Junior Athletics Meet (NIDJAM) 2019.

It will be the first time in its 17-year-old history that dope test will be a part of NIDJAM. National Anti-Doping Agency (NADA) will send a team to collect a number of samples in the three-day event which will begin on Saturday.

AFI President Adille Sumariwalla said they want to spread a message of clean sports.

"We want to spread the message of clean sport among these youngsters. At the AFI, we have been actively pursuing a zero-tolerance policy against doping," Sumariwalla said in an official statement.

"We were the first National Sports Federation to activate no-needle policy in national camps and competitions. We have had no hesitation in ejecting athletes either from camps or from competitions for infringing the no-needle policy," he added.

Sumariwalla further stated that it will strike fear among those who think that taking shortcuts is the best way to achieve goals.

"We believe the presence of Dope Control Officers through the meet can send positive messages in the athletics fraternity and strike fear among those who think that taking shortcuts is the best way to achieve goals. We are thankful to NADA for having indicated to us that its team of Dope Control Officers will be in Tirupati to collect samples at NIDJAM," he said.

More than 4500 boys and girls will head to Tirupati to showcase their talent in the event which will feature five events each - 100m, 600m, High Jump, Long Jump and Shot Put - under-14 boys and girls have while the under-16 boys and girls will vie for honours in 100m, 200m, 400m, 1000m, 100m Hurdles, High Jump, Long Jump, Shot Put, Discus Throw and Javelin Throw. (ANI)

