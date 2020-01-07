Doubles pair Rankireddy, Shetty crash out of Malaysia Masters

Kuala Lumpur [Malaysia], Jan 7 (ANI): Indian shuttlers Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty crashed out of Malaysia Masters after losing to Malaysia's Ong Yew Sin and Teo Ee Yi on Tuesday.

The Indian duo lost 21-15, 18-21 and 21-15.

In the 52-minute long encounter, the Malaysian pair had the upper hand in the first game, which they won 21-15. The Indian pair came back strong and took the second game 18-21. Yew Sin and Ee Yi won the third game 21-15.

Earlier, Lakshya Sen also failed to qualify for the main draw of Malaysia Masters after facing a loss against Denmark's Hans-Kristian Solberg Vittinghus 21-11, 18-21, 14-21. Shubhankar Dey also failed to qualify for the main draw after losing 15-21, 15-21 to Malaysia's Liew Daren.

The women's doubles duo of Pooja Dandu and Sanjana Santosh also lost to Indonesia's pair of Siti Fadia Silva Ramadhanti and Ribka Sugiarto. (ANI)