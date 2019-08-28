Dreamt of Arjuna Award after winning gold in Asian Athletics Championships: Swapna Barman

New Delhi [India], Aug 28 (ANI): Indian heptathlete Swapna Barman, who is all set to receive Arjuna Award, said that she dreamt of winning the prestigious award when she bagged gold at the Asian Athletics Championships in 2017.

"After bagging gold in Asian Athletics Championships I thought if I would be able to win gold in the next international event, my name will be recommended for the Arjuna Award. There is a struggle in every athlete's life but whatever happens, it happens for good," Barman told ANI.

In 2017 Asian Athletics Championships Barman bagged gold medal while in 2018 Asian Games she clinched gold again.

The 22-year-old Assam girl hails from a humble family thanked his coach, Sports Federation of India (SAI), and Athletics Federation of India for achieving Arjuna Award.

"I will like to thank SAI and AFI for this feat. In 2014 Asian Games my coach said to me that it is your first senior event so if you do not get medal it will be fine. Luckily in the 2018 Asian Games, I manage to bag a gold medal," Barman said.

Despite her injury in the Asian Games 2018, Barman was able to win the gold medal. Now she is recovering from it and preparing for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics. Her motive is to participate in the Olympics and give her family a better life.

"As I'm recovering from the injury so I'm doing rehabilitation and my practice simultaneously. We have 10 months before the Olympics and we are preparing for the event well. I want to participate in Olympics and I want to give my family a better life," Barman concluded. (ANI)

