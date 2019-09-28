Dutee Chand fails to qualify for semi-finals at World Athletics Championships

Doha [Qatar], Sept 28 (ANI): Indian sprinter Dutee Chand's campaign at the World Athletics Championships came to an end after she finished seventh in her heat in the 100-metre dash here on Saturday.

There were eight sprinters in each heat and Dutee clocked 11.48 seconds while the winner in her heat, Elaine Thompson, clocked 11.14 seconds.

Overall, there were a total of six heats. The first three athletes in each heat and the next six best times advanced to the semi-finals. (ANI)

