Sprinter Dutee Chand (File image)

Dutee Chand gets selected for Doha World Championships

ANI | Updated: Sep 10, 2019 13:02 IST

New Delhi [India], Sept 10 (ANI): Sprinter Dutee Chand on Tuesday announced that she has been selected in the 25-member team for upcoming Doha World Championships, slated to begin from September 27 this year.
"I am selected in the 25-member national team for #DohaWorldChampionships, starting September 27. Wish me luck and SPEED," Chand tweeted. Chand has been in remarkable form this year as she recorded a gold medal earlier this year at the World University Games in Napoli.
Chand had won the gold medal in just 11.32 seconds in the tournament.
She also holds the 100m national record with 11.24 seconds.
"With years of hard work and your blessings, I have yet again broken the record by winning the Gold in the 100m dash in 11.32 seconds at The World University Games, Napoli. In the pictures, are the winners too, with a heart of Gold from Germany and Sweden. @Napoli2019_ita," Chand had tweeted.
The 23-year-old had made news headlines in the beginning of the year after her revelation of being in a same-sex relationship.
"This is my personal matter. I am sure everything will be fine in a month or two. On the international level, there are several athletes (who are in a same-sex relationship). To live, everybody needs a partner who understands your heart. We like each other so we decided to live together. She gives me motivation for my sport. My focus on sports will be intact," she had said.
"Problem will come and go in future, nobody can take guarantee of that. But I think there won't be any problem. If it won't happen, I'll be able to focus more on my training. My focus is on Olympics 2020 (to be held in Tokyo). I am training to qualify and participate in the Olympics," she added. (ANI)

