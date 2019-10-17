Dutee Chand remarkable, hope to see more women represent India at Olympics: Carmelita Jeter

New Delhi [India], Oct 17 (ANI): Olympic medallist and retired American sprinter Carmelita Jeter, who is currently visiting India has hailed the country's ace sprinter Dutee Chand and hoped that more young women represent India at the Olympics in the future.

"I have seen Dutee Chand compete at the Olympic Games. She has done some remarkable things. I hope more young ladies will step up and represent the country," said Jeter.

The three-time Olympic medallist who is in India as the international event ambassador at the 15th edition of the Airtel Delhi Half Marathon and she is very much excited for the same.

"I feel very privileged to be the international event ambassador at the 15th edition of the Airtel Delhi Half Marathon. It's amazing to see over 40,000 people register for the event and more importantly to see so many women make their way to the starting line," said Jeter

"I am sure the Airtel Delhi Half Marathon is going to be a terrific event and I wish the runners all the very best," she added.

Jeter, who is the world record holder, finished with a winning time of 10.64 seconds at the Shanghai Golden Grand Prix in 2009, giving her a spot in history as the second-fastest woman ever in the 100 meters.

The 39-year-old expressed that there are so many things she wants to see during her stay in India.

"There are so many things I want to see in India. However, the number one thing I want to do is buy one of the wrap outfits (saree). I have loved seeing women wear amazing colours and take so much pride in how they dress up. So, I want to wear the same outfit and fit into the culture. I hope I can visit the Taj Mahal in the next few days," said the retired sprinter.

The marathon is scheduled to be hosted in the capital on October 20. (ANI)