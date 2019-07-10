Sprinter Dutee Chand with her gold medal in Napoli (Photo/ Dutee Chand Twitter)
Sprinter Dutee Chand with her gold medal in Napoli (Photo/ Dutee Chand Twitter)

Dutee Chand wins gold in World University Games

ANI | Updated: Jul 10, 2019 02:04 IST

Napoli [Italy], July 10 (ANI): Sprinter Dutee Chand won the 100m gold medal on Tuesday (local time) in the ongoing World University Games in Napoli.
Chand won the gold medal in just 11.32 seconds. She also holds the 100m national record with 11.24 seconds.
"With years of hard work and your blessings, I have yet again broken the record by winning the Gold in the 100m dash in 11.32 seconds at The World University Games, Napoli. In the pictures, are the winners too, with a heart of Gold from Germany and Sweden. @Napoli2019_ita," Chand tweeted.

She posted a picture of her with the gold medal and captioned it "Picked it up".

"Pull me down, I will come back stronger," she wrote in another tweet.

Chand recently made headlines as she disclosed that she's in a same-sex relationship.
"This is my personal matter. I am sure everything will be fine in a month or two. On the international level, there are several athletes (who are in a same-sex relationship). To live, everybody needs a partner who understands your heart. We like each other so we decided to live together. She gives me motivation for my sport. My focus on sports will be intact," she had said.
"Problem will come and go in future, nobody can take guarantee of that. But I think there won't be any problem. If it won't happen, I'll be able to focus more on my training. My focus is on Olympics 2020 (to be held in Tokyo). I am training to qualify and participate in the Olympics," she added. (ANI)

Updated: Jul 10, 2019 00:44 IST

Ind-NZ clash postponed: Break would help India, says Monty Panesar

Manchester [UK], July 10 (ANI): After India's World Cup semi-final clash against New Zealand was moved to the reserve day due to rain at Old Trafford on Tuesday, England spinner Monty Panesar opined that the break would benefit India.

Read More

Updated: Jul 09, 2019 23:54 IST

Representing country a bigger deal than winning IPL: Proteas coach

Cape Town [South Africa], July 9 (ANI): South Africa coach Ottis Gibson said that international cricket remains the pinnacle and representing the country is a bigger deal than winning the Indian Premier League (IPL).

Read More

Updated: Jul 09, 2019 23:54 IST

Semi-final confusion may lead to empty seats in Edgbaston

London [UK], July 9 (ANI): As England and Australia get ready to lock horns in the semi-final of the ongoing ICC Men's Cricket World, there are reports doing the rounds that empty seats can be seen in Edgbaston for the match between the arch-rivals.

Read More

Updated: Jul 09, 2019 23:19 IST

Handscomb to play semi-final against England: Justin Langer

New Delhi [India], July 9 (ANI): Australia's head coach Justin Langer on Tuesday confirmed batsman Peter Handscomb will play the semi-final match against England in the ongoing ICC Men's Cricket World Cup.

Read More

Updated: Jul 09, 2019 23:19 IST

Jay Rodriguez joins Burnley on two-year contract

Burnley [UK], July 9 (ANI): Jay Rodriguez has signed a two-year deal with Burnley on Tuesday, making a move from West Bromwich.

Read More

Updated: Jul 09, 2019 23:09 IST

CWC'19 semi-final: Rain halts match, NZ to resume at 211/5...

Manchester [UK], July 9 (ANI): ICC Men's Cricket World Cup semi-final between India and New Zealand was interrupted due to rain at Old Trafford on Tuesday. With the reserve day coming in, the crucial match will resume at 3 pm (IST) on July 10 with New Zealand at 211/5 after 46.1 overs.

Read More

Updated: Jul 09, 2019 22:59 IST

Rain plays spoilsport in Ind-NZ clash, DLS method confuses Twitterati

New Delhi [India], July 9 (ANI): India's World Cup semi-final match against New Zealand at Old Trafford on Tuesday got interrupted due to rain and the DLS method is likely to play a role in the match. However, the DLS figures which came out got every Indian fan perplexed and some even asked the Intern

Read More

Updated: Jul 09, 2019 22:52 IST

Serena Williams advances to Wimbledon semi-final

London [UK], July 9 (ANI): Serena Williams advanced to the semi-final of Wimbledon after defeating compatriot Alison Riske by 6-4, 4-6, 6-3 at the All England Club on Tuesday.

Read More

Updated: Jul 09, 2019 22:46 IST

Sehwag takes a hilarious jibe at Duckworth-Lewis method

New Delhi [India], July 9 (ANI): As rain continues to play spoilsport in the semi-final match between India and New Zealand in the ongoing ICC Men's Cricket World Cup, former Indian cricketer Virender Sehwag directed a hilarious jibe at Duckworth-Lewis method.

Read More

Updated: Jul 09, 2019 22:01 IST

Women's Ashes: Sophie Molineux added to Australia's squad

Melbourne [Australia], July 9 (ANI): Left-arm spinner Sophie Molineux has been added to Australia's 15-member squad ahead of the Test match of the ongoing Women's Ashes.

Read More

Updated: Jul 09, 2019 21:41 IST

Semi-final against Australia the biggest match of my career,...

London [UK], July 9(ANI) : As Australia and England get ready to lock horns in the semi-final of the ongoing ICC Men's Cricket World Cup, pacer Liam Plunkett on Tuesday said that the match against Australia will be the biggest game of his career.

Read More

Updated: Jul 09, 2019 21:28 IST

Arsenal appoints Edu as technical director

London [UK], July 9 (ANI): Former Arsenal player Edu has been appointed as the technical director at the club on Tuesday.

Read More
iocl