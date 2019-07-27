Dutee Chand (L) and Harbhajan Singh (R)
Dutee Chand (L) and Harbhajan Singh (R)

Dutee Chand's nomination for Arjuna award, Harbhajan's for Khel Ratna rejected

ANI | Updated: Jul 27, 2019 22:25 IST

Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], July 27 (ANI): Indian sprinter Dutee Chand's nomination for Arjuna award and cricketer Harbhajan Singh's nomination for Khel Ratna award were rejected by the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports.
"The state governments filed the nominations after the deadline and that is why their names were rejected. Especially in Chand's case, apart from missing deadline, her medals were also not in order of ranking. Ministry has asked Athletics Federation of India (AFI) to give the order of ranking for given nominations and she stands at fifth. So her nomination was rejected," a source in the Sports Authority of India (SAI) told ANI.
While speaking to ANI, Chand said that she met Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik and asked him to resend her file to the Sports Ministry for consideration.
"I met Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik and showed him the gold medal that I won in the World University Games in Napoli and requested him to resend my file. He assured me that he will send my nomination again for Arjuna Award and said you do not worry and prepare for the upcoming competitions," Chand told ANI.
"As of now Arjuna Award is not missed as the final result is yet to come officially. I got to know that my nomination was filed late that might be because of the elections (general and state assembly) and cyclone Fani," she added.
She won the 100m gold medal in the World University Games in Napoli. Chand clinched the gold medal in just 11.32 seconds.
She also holds the 100m national record with 11.24 seconds.
"My performance is consistent from 2013. I bagged two medals in Jakarta and now I won the gold medal in the World University Games and I hope that I win more medals for my country in the future," Chand concluded. (ANI)

Updated: Jul 27, 2019 22:40 IST

Time for England women team to shake up, says Ian Pont

New Delhi [India], July 27 (ANI): Former Essex and Nottinghamshire fast bowler Ian Pont on Saturday questioned England's performance in the Women's Ashes, asking whether it is time to make major changes in the line-up.

Read More

Updated: Jul 27, 2019 21:49 IST

Excited to experience more time with Lancashire club: Jos Buttler

New Delhi [India], July 27 (ANI): England wicket-keeper batsman Jos Buttler on Saturday expressed excitement over experiencing more time with the Lancashire cricket club.

Read More

Updated: Jul 27, 2019 21:18 IST

Bibiano Fernandes: Objective is to test ourself ahead of AFC U16...

New Delhi [India], July 27 (ANI): India U15 national team coach Bibiano Fernandes said that team will travel to Thailand to test themselves before the AFC U16 Championship Qualifiers.

Read More

Updated: Jul 27, 2019 21:13 IST

Huge honour to get selected for Ashes series: Peter Siddle

New Delhi [India], July 27 (ANI): It is always a huge honour to get selected for the Ashes series, said Australia fast bowler Peter Siddle on Saturday.

Read More

Updated: Jul 27, 2019 20:34 IST

Cameron Bancroft: Have learned to be true to myself

Dubai [UAE], July 27 (ANI): Australian wicket-keeper batsman Cameron Bancroft who recently called in for the Ashes squad said that he learned to be true to himself, after returning from a nine-month suspension.

Read More

Updated: Jul 27, 2019 20:26 IST

Tokyo Olympics 2020 to have Table Tennis mixed doubles

New Delhi [India], July 27 (ANI): For the first time in the Olympic Games' history, men and women will compete together in a new Table Tennis mixed doubles event in Tokyo 2020.

Read More

Updated: Jul 27, 2019 19:41 IST

Allan Border turns 64 today

New Delhi [India], July 27 (ANI): Birthday wishes poured in for Australia's 1987 World Cup-winning captain Allan Robert Border as he turns 64 on Saturday.

Read More

Updated: Jul 27, 2019 19:32 IST

IOA president writes to Kiren Rijiju, urging to boycott CWG Games 2022

New Delhi [India], July 27 (ANI): Indian Olympic Association (IOA) president Narinder Batra has written to Union Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports Kiren Rijiju, urging him to boycott the Common Wealth Games (CWG) 2022 in the UK due to the exclusion of shooting.

Read More

Updated: Jul 27, 2019 18:25 IST

Bangladesh fined for slow over-rate against Sri Lanka in first ODI

Dubai [UAE], July 27 (ANI): Bangladesh team has been fined for maintaining a slow over-rate against Sri Lanka in the first ODI in Colombo on Friday.

Read More

Updated: Jul 27, 2019 18:16 IST

Curran, Leach improve ranking after one-off Test

Dubai [UAE], July 27 (ANI): After winning the one-off Test against Ireland at Lord's on Friday, England players Sam Curran and Jack Leach have significantly improved in the ICC Test Player Rankings.

Read More

Updated: Jul 27, 2019 18:04 IST

On this day in 1990, Graham Gooch scored 333 runs

New Delhi [India], July 27 (ANI): It is been 29 years since Graham Gooch scored 333 runs not out against India at the Lord's.

Read More

Updated: Jul 27, 2019 17:43 IST

Khelo India: Guwahati will host 3rd edition

New Delhi [India], July 27 (ANI): Union Youth Affairs and Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju on Saturday announced the schedule of the third edition of 'Khelo India'.

Read More
iocl